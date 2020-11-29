Latest update November 29th, 2020 12:59 AM

Edghill threatens contractors to personally visit project sites

Nov 29, 2020

Kaieteur News – Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, on Friday met with over 20 contractors where he urged that the infrastructural works be completed on time.
The contractors, who were recently issued their contracts were explained to, by Minister Edghill, that he will be holding them to the terms and conditions of the contract. The Minister cautioned that he will be looking forward to exactly what they signed to.
So far, 95 contracts have been issued for works to be done in the Hinterland Regions. One contractor reported that he has already started work, while others are still mobilizing.
Minister Edghill noted that he will be conducting site visits to ensure that the works being done is in keeping with the design, quality and timelines. The Minister also indicated that he expects the contractors to engage the residents in the communities where works are being done.

