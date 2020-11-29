Latest update November 29th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

East Bank hire car drivers complain about being removed to accommodate beer carts

Nov 29, 2020 News

Sections of the East Bank Car Park.

Kaieteur News – Hire car drivers at the East Bank Demerara Park at the Stabroek Market Square are complaining about a recent move by the police that has left many of them without work.
A group of drivers who spoke to Kaieteur News yesterday said that ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) recently cut the number of drivers present on the park in half to “clear the road”. According to the drivers, since the cutting down on the presence of cars at the park, only five to six cars have been able to park at a time. Despite them being moved to clear the road, beer stands have now taken up the space they were removed from.
The drivers stated that the beer stands comprise of old refrigerators being used to sell beers and benches where persons sit to hang out. The drivers described the scene as distasteful, lamenting that they were removed only to have their spot taken up by persons making the area look “shabby”.
One driver said that it has been roughly three weeks since they have been removed, leaving many of them struggling for survival. He said that since the space is limited, not everyone can park and solicit passengers.
The drivers also claimed that they would have highlighted the matter to the Town Clerk, the Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine and senior police ranks at the Brickdam Police Station. In fact, another driver disclosed that police ranks often patrol the area but have done nothing concerning the beer stands. They said that even though they highlighted the situation to the relevant authorities, they were only met with promises and to date, no effort has been made to resolve the matter.
“It is unbelievable. As a small man you come out for your daily bread only to have your income shut off. Is madness. If we get removed and the road was still clear then we woulda understand, but these people selling beers and liming in the middle of a pandemic. Is it not slackness? It is,” a driver expressed.
Further, the drivers questioned if it was a deliberate act by the authorities to remove them and accommodate more roadside vending. “These vendors cause more confusion on the road than we the short drop hire car,” a driver said.
Additionally, they alleged that monies would have been paid to police ranks to allow for their parking, but they were still restricted from doing so.

 

