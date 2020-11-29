Driver runs away leaving car, after fatally hitting down man

Kaieteur News – A manhunt is on for a driver who struck down a pedestrian on Friday and ran away leaving his car behind.

The pedestrian identified as Kayum Alie of Bushy Park, East Bank Essequibo was picked up by police and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital. Doctors there pronounced him dead on arrival.

According to a police report the man was struck down at around 21:55Hrs along the Hydronie Public Road, Parika.

Investigators were told that the driver was speeding south along the western driveway of the eastern carriageway.

The pedestrian was at the time standing on the median in the center of the road when the car struck him down.

The car, police were told, turned turtle and further collided with a nearby shop before coming to a halt.

Investigators reported that the driver exited the car and ran away.

The car left behind was taken to the Leonora Police station and lodged.

It was later discovered the car is owned Sheldon Holder of Doctor Charles Scheme, East Bank Demerara. The driver, however, is still being sought by police.