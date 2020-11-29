Blame de pandemic

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De bossman of de Waterfall paper walk in de pressroom. Immediately everybody start to scratch de palm of dem hands. Dah had de boss man baffle. He thought was some allergy in de place.

One of de reporters run to he and seh, “When yuh palm scratching yuh, it mean money coming yuh way.”

The boss man seh, “De money coming but not me. Business bad. Revenue down. Blame de pandemic. However, yuh could ask Exxon. I hear dem plan fuh give every Guyanese bonus …from de US$55B wah we leaders left at de negotiating table… And den dem gon reclaim it from cost recovery.”

De staff face get sour and dem ask de boss man, “But is wah you giving we fuh Christmas this year?”

De boss turn like de Scrooge and seh, “I gan give y’all de day off on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. And for good measure you can also stay home on New Year’s Day.”

Dem Boys did remember long ago when postman and de garbage collectors used to leff an envelope fuh yuh, to put a token in fuh de Christmas. Almost every house used to give them something. De present generation, however, nah know about dem customs.

Last year de rubbish truck men drop off dem envelope. It mark “Merry Christmas pun it.” At one house, a lil child collect de envelope and run in de house. “Mommy, Mommy, de rubbish bin men send yuh a Christmas card.”

De mother pick up de envelope and seh “But look at this, dem send de envelope without de card.”

Talk half and blame de pandemic if yuh nah get nothing this Christmas.