What makes for good governance?

Dear Editor,

You may ask the question what makes for good governance or what does it take for someone to command successful leadership in any country.

Some may blindly reply a sleek tongue or one that has the ability to sway a crowd and set everything in a rhythm going. This type of leader is what I would call the big party-style, which at the end of the debauchery most of those involved haven’t the slightest clue as to what has taken place.

It is only when the cold hard reality of the day has finally settled in, only then would they have been jolted to the seriousness of their position.

Then, if we are to hold on to that school of thought, then Forbes Burnham was undoubtedly the most successful leader of all times.

We make those assumptions based on what I have said earlier, that he was a great orator and having the capacity to move a crowd and set them in a frenzy, but at the end of the day what was achieved, where are we headed, if any? These are the questions you are forced to ask yourself when putting together the template of a good leader and when applying the test of good governance.

And I dare say Burnham does not pass the test when it comes to that acid test of governance, because his style of leadership stinks to the high heavens.

A stroll down memory lane reminds me of Burnham having a rally at The Square of The Revolution. As his usual start-up before any of these rallies, he would surround himself with a bevy of oversize ladies especially in that part of their anatomy – you know where.

At that rally, he gave a resounding speech in which he cut Cheddi to shreds. This was met with rapturous applause from those around him and from the crowd. What a leader.

But at the end of it all what did we learn? What did we achieve? What did the nation benefit from that obnoxious display? And the answer comes back again – absolutely nothing.

All it showed was a leader who was skillful at using words but nothing else.

This bacchanal, quasi-charismatic leader, at the end of the day, has nothing tangible to offer the nation to which he leads.

Yes, he was the so-called good leader of the people of the palm tree, but was that enough to be called a good leader? Is that the way a leader of a nation should operate? Well, in the first place being a good leader means that you ought to be a leader of all of Guyana and not just a section of it.

Now, herein lies the distinct difference between the PPP/C and the PNCR. Burnham’s leadership style is follow-the-leader and do what he says unquestioningly. Incidentally, this same dogma was parroted by his successor, Desmond Hoyte, and by Volda Lawrence in a recent speech to her party comrades.

Successive PNCR leaders hold this principle near to their hearts and as a policy foisted on the people of this country. No wonder they lost the election and are baying at the moon in the Opposition.

No one in a modern dispensation would countenance that foolishness even if it comes wrapped in golden packaging.

On the other hand, I hold a differing view, and I am sure it is the view of my party.

I am not easily swayed by speeches. While speeches and oratory skills are great, I am at a different level in which I match words with action.

Good speeches in the hand of a con artist like Burnham were a weapon to befuddle all those who were willing to submit their minds to his demonic influences.

Thankfully, most of us weren’t of that school.

So, what makes the PPP/C impregnable? Well, it is the unity of strength – that is the ability to convert theoretical oration into action or making words live.

The leader would lead, but he is not an autocrat. Rather, he is a pilot that charts the way in forward thinking.

He is also a visionary, one who comes up with new and progressive ideas pregnant with goals for nation building.

This is what makes for good sustainable governance. Guyana is blessed to have that kind of leadership in the PPP/C and I urge all to give them your support as we go forward together in building a great Guyana for all its citizens.

Neil Adams