Virtual women expo saw over 20 exhibitors

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the fifth edition of the Women in Business Expo saw over 20 exhibitors showcasing their businesses at the Guyana Pegasus Hotel.

This event, which was hosted by the Sonia Noel Foundation for Creative Arts in collaboration with the Women’s Association for Sustainable Development saw women from all parts of the country, new and old exhibiting their craft works, their products and providing services for persons.

In an interview, local fashion designer and event planner Sonia Noel, highlighted that due to the pandemic, the expo was unable to be held earlier this year but she saw that there needed to be one before the year finished. She explained that what she saw was that the women were losing their confidence not only in their businesses but themselves as well. Noel further stated that she hopes with media coverage, this initiative would encourage women out there to get on board and for persons to get items for the Christmas season. Speaking with Kaieteur News, some of the women at the expo expressed their gratitude to Sonia Noel for introducing them to this initiative, because it not only gives them exposure but it has impacted their lives in so many ways.