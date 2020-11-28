Thomas, Sampson, Sinclair slam tons; Latif, Persaud, Fernandes, Arjune grab 5 for

GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 4

By Zaheer Mohamed

Regal Legend’s Eric Thomas, Ariel’s Quentin Sampson and Spartans All stars’ Kevin Sinclair struck centuries, while Richard Latif and Roy Persaud of Regal All stars, and Jonathan Fernandes and C. Arjune of Spartans All stars bagged five-wicket hauls as the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 4 commenced in fine fashion yesterday.

Playing in the over 50 category at the Everest Cricket Club, Thomas struck an unbeaten 120 as Regal Legends rattled up 295-3, batting first against Rockaway Legends. Mahase Chunilall slammed 79 while Rudolph Baker made 38, Eon Abel 25 and Mahendra Hardyal 20.

Rockaway Legends responded with 147-9. Dilshan Ramjattan made 39 and Ronald Jaisingh 29. Persram Persaud claimed 3-23 and Laurie Singh 2-19.

Rockaway Legends beat Floodlights by eight wickets. Floodlights took first strike and made 98-9 off their reduced quota of 18 overs. Shaun Massiah scored 31, Clive Canterbury 20 and Rahaman Khan 15; R. Wilson took 2-18 and Ravi Lutchman 2-19. Rockaway Legends replied with 104-2 in 14 overs. Stewart Patrice scored 43 and Seeraj Bhimsain 22.

New York President’s XI overcame Regal Legends by seven wickets. Batting first, Regal Legends managed 142-3 from their reduced 18 overs. Baker made 44, Abel 35, Jagdesh Bhoj 34 and Hardyal 23. NY President’s XI responded with 143-3 in 16.2 overs. Mohamed Rafeek struck 70 not out and Tony Fernandes got 21.

Parika Defenders defeated NY President’s XI. NY President’s XI batted first and scored 169. Fernandes and Dennis Mangru made 29 and 23 respectively as Fazil Baksh took two wickets. Parika Defenders responded with 170. Baksh slammed 64 while Ramo Malone made 58. Darmendra Mohabir took three wickets.

Floodlights scored 91-6, taking first strike against Savage Legends. Lalta Gainda made 33 not out, while Steve Narine and Richard Persaud got 17 each. Vishnauth Persaud and Anil Rambarran picked up two wickets apiece. Savage Legends responded with 92-2 in 13.1 overs. Randolph Perreira and Latchman Yadram capitalized after they were both put down off Anil Beharry before they had scored. Perreira made 43 not out and Yadram 42. Surendra Nauth took 2-13.

Savage made 123-4 versus Parika Defenders. Yadram made 38 and Ken Luke 37. Parika Defenders replied with 98-8. Glen Fredericks made 20; Vishnauth Gobin had 3-18.

In the All stars (open) segment at Queen’s College, Ariel posted 266, taking first knock against Cost Cutters. Quentin Sampson slammed 112 while Eknauth Persaud scored 64 and Brain Mangar 24. Cost Cutters managed 129 in reply.

Spartans All stars piled up 242-8, batting first versus Bartica. Kevin Sinclair stroked an unbeaten 100, while David Williams made 45 and C. Arjune 35. A. Husman took three wickets. Bartica replied with 83 all out in 10 overs. R. Adams made 27; Arjune bagged 5-16.

Speedboat posted 226-4, taking first strike against Bartica. Ameer Yusuf struck 80 while S. Karim made 51 and Wazeer Hussain 40. A. Husman took two wickets. Bartica made 103-8 in response. R. Adams scored 17; S. Hussain and I. Ivan captured three and two wickets respectively.

Spartans All stars scored 167-8 from their reduced 16 overs, taking first strike. David Williams made 44 and Andy Narine 27. Marvin Bobb and Lakeram Latchman took three and two wickets in that order. Cost Cutters were bowled out for 47 in 11.2 overs in reply. Arif Samad made 16; Jonathan Fernandes bagged five wickets and Sinclair three.

Regal All stars posted 145-8 off their reduced 16 overs, batting first versus Ariel. Richard Latif made 69 as Brian Mangar took 3-17. Ariel were sent packing for 53 in 10 overs in response. Roy Persaud grabbed 5-19 and Diyanan Ramnauth 2-17.

Regal scored 182-7, batting first against Speedboat. Sewchand Budhu struck 53 not out while Fazal Rafiek made 43 and Latif 31. Greg Singh, Mark Harold and Peter Alleyne captured two wickets each. Speedboat were bowled out for 138 in 16.4 overs in reply. Lennox Marks and Ameer Yusuf made 28 apiece and Alleyne got 20; Latif picked up 5-18 and Delroy Perreira 4-27.

In the over 45 category, defending champions Regal Masters managed 182-3, taking first knock against Fisherman Masters. Ramesh Deonarine scored 74 and Unnis Yusuf 49; Richard Patterson took 2-44. Fisherman Masters responded with 183-8. Keith Fraser made 45 and Stanley Mohabir 41; Mohendra Arjune had 3-25, while Deonarine and Samuel Kingston took two each.

Success Masters were awarded full points in their game versus Regal Masters following a protest based on team composition.

At Lusignan, Wellman Masters scored 154-4, taking first turn in the middle against HS Masters. Wayne Jones cracked 37, Suraj Ramdeen and Greg De Franca made 27 each while Lloyd Ruplall scored 24 and Troy Lewis 23. Vivian Bissoon had 2-21. HS Masters replied with 88-8. Ganpat Guevia made 35 and Patrick Khan 27. Lester Thom captured 4-20 while Sheldon Perch and Imtiaz Mohamed had two each.

The fixture between Wellman Masters and Fisherman Masters was abandoned.

The competition continues today.