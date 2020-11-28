Region Six records 25 new COVID-19 cases

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday reported 34 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 5,310 as indicated in their daily dashboard update.

The dashboard shows that of the 35 newly recorded cases, Region Six recorded 25 new cases. Region Three recorded two new cases, Region Four recorded six and Region 10 recorded one.

Further, the dashboard states that four persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 83 are in institutional isolation, 802 are in approved home isolation and 55 are in institutional quarantine.

The COVID-19 death toll remains at 149 deaths while 4,272 persons have recovered from the virus.

Additionally, 29,154 persons have been tested nationally to date.