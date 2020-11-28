Latest update November 28th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Region Six records 25 new COVID-19 cases

Nov 28, 2020 News

The COVID-19 dashboard.

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday reported 34 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 5,310 as indicated in their daily dashboard update.
The dashboard shows that of the 35 newly recorded cases, Region Six recorded 25 new cases. Region Three recorded two new cases, Region Four recorded six and Region 10 recorded one.
Further, the dashboard states that four persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 83 are in institutional isolation, 802 are in approved home isolation and 55 are in institutional quarantine.
The COVID-19 death toll remains at 149 deaths while 4,272 persons have recovered from the virus.
Additionally, 29,154 persons have been tested nationally to date.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Thomas, Sampson, Sinclair slam tons; Latif, Persaud, Fernandes, Arjune grab 5 for

Thomas, Sampson, Sinclair slam tons; Latif, Persaud, Fernandes,...

Nov 28, 2020

GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 4 By Zaheer Mohamed Regal Legend’s Eric Thomas, Ariel’s Quentin Sampson and Spartans All stars’ Kevin Sinclair struck centuries, while Richard Latif and Roy...
Read More
Premier hockey tournaments cancelled

Premier hockey tournaments cancelled

Nov 28, 2020

GCB/Tropical Spring O-40 T20 cricket

GCB/Tropical Spring O-40 T20 cricket

Nov 27, 2020

Naeem Khan named BCB/Zulfikar Mustapha Agriculture Scholarship awardee.

Naeem Khan named BCB/Zulfikar Mustapha...

Nov 27, 2020

GSCL Inc. Prime Minister’s T20 Cup bowls off today – Regal confident of title defence

GSCL Inc. Prime Minister’s T20 Cup bowls off...

Nov 27, 2020

Resaul, Murray capture ITF/GTA Safe championship

Resaul, Murray capture ITF/GTA Safe championship

Nov 26, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]