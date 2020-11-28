Orealla-Siparuta village council orders two week lockdown

Kaieteur News – The Orealla and Siparuta villages have been placed under a two week lockdown in light of a surge in COVID-19 cases. The two villages share a village council, the Orealla-Siparuta Village Council, which ordered the lockdown on the two villages.

An official of the Ministry of Health (MOH) told this publication that the villages recorded over 50 positive COVID-19 cases which led to the village council implementing the lockdown. The lockdown which began yesterday is expected to curb further spread of the virus as the village council seeks to exhaust every option to contain the virus.

Previous efforts by the village council to contain the virus included restricting travel between the two communities, located seven miles from each other. A gate was constructed at Tarcauli, which connects the two communities to bar persons from moving in and out and travelling by river in both villages was also restricted.

During the lockdown the Orealla-Siparutu Village Council is expected to distribute food hampers to each household, limiting the need for persons to be out of their homes. Kaieteur News understands that it is possible that the village council will see possible donations from the Civil Defence Commission and any other body willing to donate as well.

Residents of both areas have been asked to comply with the lockdown measures and a strict warning was given stating that any person found breaching the measures will be dealt with accordingly.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, told another section of the media yesterday that the MOH did not advice the village council on a lockdown; however, they do have the right to implement a lockdown if they see it fit. He maintained that a lockdown is not necessary for the villages currently, as self-isolation itself prevents transmission.

Despite this, he said, medical personnel will remain in the area to continue monitoring the cases.

If an asymptomatic person starts developing symptoms, they will be closely monitored and if they are in need of urgent treatment, they will be transported out of the area to one of the Ministry’s medical facilities, according to Anthony.