Oil don’t spoil

Nov 28, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago bin seh how oil don’t spoil. But it could spill and dem boys seh dat is why dem did never too excited about the country’s oil find.
Guyana gat nuff oil. Plenty oil passing. Yet we still gat fuh deh borrowing money fuh all manner of things. Dem boys want to know if oil was so profitable, why we still borrowing.
Guyana find oil but it gan end up with more debt than before it discovered the oil. Some of dem other country wah find oil end up in debt because dem went on a spending spree. Guyana end up in debt because dem oil company deh pun spending spree. Dem spending money like it is salt and dem billing we. That is how de debt mounting.
Dem boys wan people to know that instead of becoming rich, Guyanese gan end up wuss off because of de debt.
Is we politicians put we in dis bab-a-laps. Dem sign agreement with dem eye close and dem hands open. Dem sign agreement with who dem nah know. One man can’t even read what he sign.
Talk half and wait fuh see all de oil spoil.

