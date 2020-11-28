Foreigner charged for running criminal scheme, illegal entry

Kaieteur News – A Nigerian man is charged for running a criminal scheme in which he allegedly swindled money from the pockets of several Guyanese, and for entering Guyana illegally.

The accused, Uche Raymond Okoye, also known as ‘Uche Parker,’ was charged by the Special Organization Crime Unit (SOCU), an arm of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

He was slapped with two counts of obtaining money by false pretense under Section 194 of the Criminal Law Offences Act. Cap 8:01; demanding money by menace, contrary to Section 224 of the Criminal Law Offences Act. Cap 8:01; and having entered Guyana by crossing the land frontier with Brazil and not presenting himself to the nearest immigration officer: contrary to Section 34 (1) (b) of the Immigration Act. Cap. 14:02.

On Tuesday, Okoye appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts; when the charges were read to him, he denied that he obtained monies by false pretense and that he entered Guyana illegally from Brazil through Lethem.

According to the police, Okoye is alleged to being a part of a criminal organization which seeks to fraudulently receive cash deposits from Guyanese victims.

The criminal network involves Nigerian nationals who collaborate with other associates and solicit cash from their victims by promising high valued products to be delivered following the payment of a charge or fee amounting to millions.

Okoye has since obtained cash from four victims so far. It is reported that the network has been ongoing for the past six months in Guyana and now links to several other countries: the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Peru, Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Paraguay and the United States of America among other countries.

Senior Magistrate Daly remanded the defendant to prison and the matter was adjourned to December 7, 2020, for report. According to the police, more charges will be laid against Okoye and other suspects as the investigation extends and more victims come forward with reports.