Kaieteur News – US Hedge Fund, Elliot Management, paid US$30M to the people to whom the PPP/C (Robert Persaud and Donald Ramotar) handed the Kaieteur oil block.
That US$30M is payment for only a tiny piece of the block. With all this money changing hands, the question is this: What did Guyana get from this arrangement?
That is the question Guyanese would like to have answered by Vice President Jagdeo and Opposition Leader Harmon. In case they are hard-of-hearing or suffer from human attention deficit, we repeat the question for Messrs. Jagdeo and Harmon: What did Guyana get from this arrangement?
We ask also, how will Guyanese benefit from the investment made through Cataleya Energy?
Can we expect anything, at any time, with this oil of ours, Mr. Jagdeo and Mr. Harmon?
By the way, we commend, Mr. Jagdeo for saying that he would not tolerate Exxon importing bottled water. We express thanks for the small start.
Now how about the bigger, material things like: What is Guyana going to get from this investment by Elliot Management Corp into Cataleya Energy?
What did Guyana get from this US$30M?
Nov 27, 2020 Front Page Comment, News
