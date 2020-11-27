Latest update November 27th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

What did Guyana get from this US$30M?

Nov 27, 2020 Front Page Comment, News

Kaieteur News – US Hedge Fund, Elliot Management, paid US$30M to the people to whom the PPP/C (Robert Persaud and Donald Ramotar) handed the Kaieteur oil block.
That US$30M is payment for only a tiny piece of the block. With all this money changing hands, the question is this: What did Guyana get from this arrangement?
That is the question Guyanese would like to have answered by Vice President Jagdeo and Opposition Leader Harmon. In case they are hard-of-hearing or suffer from human attention deficit, we repeat the question for Messrs. Jagdeo and Harmon: What did Guyana get from this arrangement?
We ask also, how will Guyanese benefit from the investment made through Cataleya Energy?
Can we expect anything, at any time, with this oil of ours, Mr. Jagdeo and Mr. Harmon?
By the way, we commend, Mr. Jagdeo for saying that he would not tolerate Exxon importing bottled water. We express thanks for the small start.
Now how about the bigger, material things like: What is Guyana going to get from this investment by Elliot Management Corp into Cataleya Energy?

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

GCB/Tropical Spring O-40 T20 cricket

GCB/Tropical Spring O-40 T20 cricket

Nov 27, 2020

Ifill’s all-round work gives Regal Masters 10-Wkt win W/Dem Mavericks remain unbeaten joined W/ B’ce & Jai Hind in play offs An outstanding all-round performance from Anthony Ifill, who...
Read More
Naeem Khan named BCB/Zulfikar Mustapha Agriculture Scholarship awardee.

Naeem Khan named BCB/Zulfikar Mustapha...

Nov 27, 2020

GSCL Inc. Prime Minister’s T20 Cup bowls off today – Regal confident of title defence

GSCL Inc. Prime Minister’s T20 Cup bowls off...

Nov 27, 2020

Resaul, Murray capture ITF/GTA Safe championship

Resaul, Murray capture ITF/GTA Safe championship

Nov 26, 2020

Singh to lead Fisherman Masters in GSCL Inc / Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 4

Singh to lead Fisherman Masters in GSCL Inc /...

Nov 26, 2020

Everest CC awards High Commissioner Quinn with Life Membership

Everest CC awards High Commissioner Quinn with...

Nov 26, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Who next, Venezuela?

    KAieteur News – One day after returning from an official visit to Suriname, the President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, met with... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]