Several ranks arrested for missing guns

Kaieteur News – Several ranks have been placed under close arrest, as a probe continues into an estimated 150 guns that reportedly vanished from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) armory, Eve Leary.

Kaieteur News learnt from a source that those ranks are currently being grilled about the disappearance of the weapons.

Just a few days ago at the launching of the National Road Safety Week at Parliament Park, Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn told reporters that those found responsible for the missing weapons will be dealt with by the authorities.

“It appears that every now and again, police would capture someone with a firearm and the numbers are filed off and we feel that the source of these fire arms might actually be the police armory.”

Benn then asked reporters, “Can you believe that?”

Kaieteur News reported on November 23, that the weapons were discovered missing during an audit of GPF by the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU).

Benn had called the revelation alarming. His exact words were, “It is not simply worrying but alarming that such a number of weapons cannot be accounted for.”

Information reaching Kaieteur News had suggested that weapons started disappearing in 2018, under the administration of the Coalition.

At that time, Khemraj Ramjattan served as the nation’s Minister of Public Security while Leslie James was the Commissioner of Police.

The cache of weapons, according to sources, comprised of guns lodged for safekeeping and others that are part of ongoing criminal matters.

This newspaper was told that there is likely to be several more arrests in the coming days.