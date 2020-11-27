Latest update November 27th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Region Six records 26 new COVID-19 cases

Nov 27, 2020 News

The COVID-19 dashboard.

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday reported 40 new COVID-19 cases.
Of that number, 26 were recorded in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).
Regions Two, Three and Eight recorded one new case each, while Regions Seven and Ten recorded two cases each. Region Four recorded four new cases and Region Nine three cases.
Regions One and Five were the only regions that recorded no new cases.
The information was presented in the MOH’s daily dashboard update, which shows the total number of confirmed cases increasing to 5,276.
The dashboard also says that 100 persons are in institutional isolation; 49 in institutional quarantine; 768 in approved home isolation and 7 in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit.
The COVID-19 death toll remains at 149 deaths while 4,252 persons have recovered from the virus.
Additionally, 28,878 persons in Guyana have been tested.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

GCB/Tropical Spring O-40 T20 cricket

GCB/Tropical Spring O-40 T20 cricket

Nov 27, 2020

Ifill’s all-round work gives Regal Masters 10-Wkt win W/Dem Mavericks remain unbeaten joined W/ B’ce & Jai Hind in play offs An outstanding all-round performance from Anthony Ifill, who...
Read More
Naeem Khan named BCB/Zulfikar Mustapha Agriculture Scholarship awardee.

Naeem Khan named BCB/Zulfikar Mustapha...

Nov 27, 2020

GSCL Inc. Prime Minister’s T20 Cup bowls off today – Regal confident of title defence

GSCL Inc. Prime Minister’s T20 Cup bowls off...

Nov 27, 2020

Resaul, Murray capture ITF/GTA Safe championship

Resaul, Murray capture ITF/GTA Safe championship

Nov 26, 2020

Singh to lead Fisherman Masters in GSCL Inc / Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 4

Singh to lead Fisherman Masters in GSCL Inc /...

Nov 26, 2020

Everest CC awards High Commissioner Quinn with Life Membership

Everest CC awards High Commissioner Quinn with...

Nov 26, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Who next, Venezuela?

    KAieteur News – One day after returning from an official visit to Suriname, the President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, met with... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]