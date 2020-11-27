Region Six records 26 new COVID-19 cases

Latest update November 27th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 27, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday reported 40 new COVID-19 cases.
Of that number, 26 were recorded in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).
Regions Two, Three and Eight recorded one new case each, while Regions Seven and Ten recorded two cases each. Region Four recorded four new cases and Region Nine three cases.
Regions One and Five were the only regions that recorded no new cases.
The information was presented in the MOH’s daily dashboard update, which shows the total number of confirmed cases increasing to 5,276.
The dashboard also says that 100 persons are in institutional isolation; 49 in institutional quarantine; 768 in approved home isolation and 7 in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit.
The COVID-19 death toll remains at 149 deaths while 4,252 persons have recovered from the virus.
Additionally, 28,878 persons in Guyana have been tested.
