Prisoner hospitalized after being stabbed to the abdomen

Kaieteur News – A prisoner is now hospitalized at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), after he was stabbed to the abdomen, following an argument between him and another inmate. The incident occurred at the Lusignan Prison.

Nursing a stab wound to the abdomen is Diquan Hamilton, a convicted prisoner, currently serving a two-year sentence for attempted robbery.

According to the Guyana Prison Service, the incident occurred at around 10:27 hrs. yesterday.

Based on the information received, Hamilton was in an argument with another inmate, Shadrack King aka ‘Mark King,’ who is currently serving time for robbery. The argument reportedly resulted in a fight.

An alarm was raised and both prisoners were taken to the prison infirmary, where it was discovered that King had suffered a stab wound to his left forearm while Hamilton received a single penetrating wound to his abdomen.

GPS reported that Hamilton was referred to the GPHC for further medical attention where he was admitted.

His condition is listed as non-life threatening.

The police was informed and have launched an investigation into the matter.