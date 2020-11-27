Prisoner hospitalized after being stabbed to the abdomen

Latest update November 27th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 27, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A prisoner is now hospitalized at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), after he was stabbed to the abdomen, following an argument between him and another inmate. The incident occurred at the Lusignan Prison.
Nursing a stab wound to the abdomen is Diquan Hamilton, a convicted prisoner, currently serving a two-year sentence for attempted robbery.
According to the Guyana Prison Service, the incident occurred at around 10:27 hrs. yesterday.
Based on the information received, Hamilton was in an argument with another inmate, Shadrack King aka ‘Mark King,’ who is currently serving time for robbery. The argument reportedly resulted in a fight.
An alarm was raised and both prisoners were taken to the prison infirmary, where it was discovered that King had suffered a stab wound to his left forearm while Hamilton received a single penetrating wound to his abdomen.
GPS reported that Hamilton was referred to the GPHC for further medical attention where he was admitted.
His condition is listed as non-life threatening.
The police was informed and have launched an investigation into the matter.
Nov 27, 2020Ifill’s all-round work gives Regal Masters 10-Wkt win W/Dem Mavericks remain unbeaten joined W/ B’ce & Jai Hind in play offs An outstanding all-round performance from Anthony Ifill, who...
Nov 27, 2020
Nov 27, 2020
Nov 26, 2020
Nov 26, 2020
Nov 26, 2020
Kaieteur News – Leonard Craig and Michael Carrington are two of the better young people politics has produced. I say... more
KAieteur News – One day after returning from an official visit to Suriname, the President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, met with... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Governments in Central America are calling for “Climate Justice” after the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]