Guyana, Suriname to collaborate on sourcing COVID-19 vaccines

Kaieteur News – The governments of Guyana and Suriname will be joining efforts for the efficient distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.
This was stated in a joint press statement, following President Irfaan Ali’s four-day visit to Suriname. The visit ended yesterday.
During his visit, the president discussed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with Suriname’s President, Chandrikapersad Santokhi.
They noted, in a joint statement, that the recent development of vaccines to prevent the contraction of the virus and “committed to a collaboration which will see them working with sympathetic states, governments, non-governmental organizations and multilateral institutions to ensure that vaccines are made accessible to the poor and vulnerable.”
Both Guyana and Suriname called on the developed nations to see that there is an efficient supply of the vaccines to developing nations. Along with that, they both pledged to join forces to contain the spread of the virus in both countries.
Guyana is among 92 countries eligible for coverage under COVAX, a body of organizations, including the World Health Organization, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and GAVI -The Vaccine Alliance.
Their main goal is to ensure equal access to the vaccines. Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, had said that Guyana would first access three percent of a COVID-19 vaccine, followed by 20 percent later, through COVAX.
They are also currently assessing ways to store the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which was found to be 94.5% effective as well as the Pfizer vaccine, which is 95% effective.
