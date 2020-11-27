Drug addict kills mother, stuffs body between wardrobe and bed – stabs 5-year-old niece with screwdriver

Kaieteur News – The Good Intent community was thrown into a state of shock yesterday as news spread that a drug addict brutally murdered his mother and left his five-year-old niece battling for her life in the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

Allegedly beaten and stabbed to death by her own son is Jenifer Anderson, 62, popularly as ‘Aunty Judith’ of Good Intent, West Bank Demerara (WBD).Police, however, believe that more than one persons participated in the heinous crime.

The woman’s body was found a little after midday, hidden under a pile of clothes stuffed between her bed and wardrobe.

Prior to the discovery, her severely injured grand-daughter only five, turned up close to 08:00hrs at the home of a relative, heavily traumatized. One of her uncles told Kaieteur News that she was brought to his home by the individual in a bloody state.

He recalled asking her what happened and her response was “Uncle Devon choke meh” and “he choke Granny and beat she up and took her to hospital.”

The uncle rushed out with the little girl and took her to the hospital where he inquired about his mother.

The staffers there told him, he recounted, that she was not a patient there. The man claimed that he left his niece there and went back to her two-storey house. He began searching for his mother but couldn’t find her anywhere.

His attention was then grabbed by a pile of clothes, he said, stuffed between her bed and the wardrobe. He remembered removing all the clothes only to find his mother lying in a pool of blood with lacerations to her face.

The police were alerted immediately and arrived at the scene shortly after. News of the gruesome discovery spread through the community and many turned up at her house.

Persons living close by did not recall hearing any screams or noises coming from her house.

In a video seen by this publication her children and other close relatives broke down in tears as the undertakers removed her body form the house.

According to family members, doctors who examined her body said that she was stabbed with a sharp object at least 72 times.

Doctors also told them that her granddaughter also received several stabs to her abdomen. “It’s a miracle that she survived,” said one of the relatives who spoke with Kaieteur News.

Last evening whilst cleaning up Anderson’s room, family members found a bloodied screw driver on her bed believed to be the murder weapon.

Kaieteur News learnt that the son, Devon Anderson, 31, was captured by police late last evening.

Sources close to the investigation said that it appears that the son did not act alone.

Family members revealed that he was into drugs and would constantly steal from his mother and abuse her.

“He does not live with her, but would still go to her home and cause trouble. He was arrested and locked-up multiple times,” said one relative.

In fact, he had only recently come out of jail- two months ago.

As her friends and family attempt to come to grips with the brutal murder, they recalled an ‘Aunty Judith’ who was kind, friendly and charming.

One of her sons, Mark Anderson, recalls her selling in a stall at the Stabroek Market, just to raise her children as a single parent.

Even now, he said, she sells her “one one” drinks at her house to maintain herself.

“She also has two buses which are down. It was only on Wednesday we spoke. She told me that she wants a mechanic to repair the buses. I didn’t know it was the last conversation with my mother,” said Mark.

During her final days Jenifer Anderson lived alone with her granddaughter. She was described as a doting grandmother.