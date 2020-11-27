Coronavirus tests tekkin’ longer to reach dan de CXC final results

Dem boys seh…

Kaieteur News – Uncle Frank seh dem now gat three tests fuh de coronavirus. But dem boys know a fourth one. It is called de paper test. Dem boys seh that India develop de test and it fairly reliable. Dem boys asking why not bring de paper test which would allow people fuh test themselves

Wan man seh he want to tek all three tests. So that if one wrong, de others gan pick up de mistake. It nah look like he understand de difference between the tests.

Dem boys wan know how come the testing numbers fluctuating so much. Some days it high and some days it low. Guyana gat a high positive rate relative to the number of tests it does. Just less than one in every five persons tested positive. This says that testing levels is far too low. But don’t tell that to the Government. In the age of air travel and Internet, it tekkin’ weeks fuh certain tests fuh reach Guyana. Dat is not good at all.

What is also not good is that it is now likely dat de vaccine will be made available in some countries before Christmas, but nobody ain’t talking yet about when it gan reach Guyana and if it coming with de slow train.

Things getting serious with de virus in de world. And it getting serious in Guyana. Every two to three days is 100 or more persons testing positive. And we know that when that happens, we can expect more people to die.

Talk half and nah ask de Government about when de tests arriving.