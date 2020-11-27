190,000 locally produced masks delivered so far to Human Services Ministry

Latest update November 27th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 27, 2020 News
– 100 plus persons trained under initiative
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, through the Gender Affairs Bureau, has commenced the training of approximately 120 individuals, who are part of the ministry’s ‘Garment and Accessories Cottage Industry Initiative.’
Training began simultaneously in Regions 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 on November 24, 2020 and will conclude on December 11, 2020.
According to the ministry yesterday the participants, comprising of seamstresses and tailors who responded to the Minster, Vindhya Persaud’s invitation to sew facemasks for countrywide distribution.
According to Dr. Persaud, the ‘Garment and Accessories Initiative’ was developed to provide critical support to small and medium term businesses and individuals severely impacted economically by COVID-19.
Training, she explained, is a critical component for the ministry when implementing new programmes.
The sessions being conducted are designed to support the participants’ development in business literacy and micro-enterprise development, individual rights and the law, suicide, anger management, conflict resolution, gender issues and domestic violence.
The initiative was piloted by Minister Persaud on October 19, 2020, and so far over 190,000 masks were sewn and delivered to the Ministry for countrywide distribution.
