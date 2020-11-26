World Bank Provides $7.5 Million to Support Guyana’s COVID-19 Response

Latest update November 26th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 26, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – WASHINGTON, November 25, 2020 — The World Bank approved today, the US$7.5 million Guyana COVID-19 Emergency Response Project, to support the country in tackling the current pandemic and strengthening the country’s health system.
“The World Bank is working with member countries in the Caribbean to help them respond to COVID-19 and prepare for a resilient recovery. This financing for Guyana will help the country tackle the current crisis and handle future emergencies,” said Tahseen Sayed, World Bank Country Director for the Caribbean. “The project will strengthen care for COVID-19 patients, improve the country’s ability to identify positive cases, and enhance the health system’s capacity to deliver critical care to vulnerable populations, including the elderly and people with chronic conditions.”
The Guyana COVID-19 Emergency Response Project will strengthen laboratory capacity, support screening and surveillance, improve contact tracing, and equip healthcare facilities for more effective treatment and care of COVID-19 patients. The project will also include activities specifically targeted to reach local communities across the country and in the hinterland regions through expansion of contact tracing and psychosocial support to vulnerable households. Risk communication materials will be translated into local languages to ensure that vulnerable groups have access to reliable information about the virus and its spread. Finally, the project will also contribute to preparing the health system for the effective deployment of a safe and approved COVID-19 vaccine.
Guyana received interest-free financing from the International Development Association (IDA), with a maturity of 40 years, including a grace period of 10 years. In late July 2020, Guyana also benefitted from a US$1 million grant through the World Bank – administered Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility (PEF), which was disbursed to PAHO/WHO.
Nov 26, 2020Kaieteur News – On Monday evening at the Le Ressouvenir tennis court, Heimraj Resaul dominated Benjaton Osbourne 6/0, 6-1 to emerge champion of the International Tennis Federation (ITF)/ Guyana...
Nov 26, 2020
Nov 26, 2020
Nov 25, 2020
Nov 25, 2020
Nov 25, 2020
Kaieteur News – A person by the name of Everton Morris published a recent letter in the newspapers headlined; “GRA... more
Kaieteur News – The coronavirus deaths continue to mount. Yet, the government is not doing anything to slow down its... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Governments in Central America are calling for “Climate Justice” after the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]