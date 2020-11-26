Works begin to establish COVID-19 isolation unit at Suddie Hospital

Kaieteur News – Works to establish a COVID-19 isolation unit at the Suddie Hospital in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) has been initiated by the Regional Democratic Council (RDC). Kaieteur News learnt that the cost for the works is estimated to be $12 million.

In order to construct the isolation unit, an existing structure at the hospital will be rehabilitated and upon its completion, the hospital will have the capacity to house more COVID-19 patients.

Works at the facility are expected to be complete by the first week of the new month.

The Regional Vice-Chairman, Mr. Humace Oudit, said that the establishment of the isolation unit would bolster the services currently being offered at a number of isolation facilities located at Lima Sands and Mainstay.

The entire hospital will also be upgraded through a US$17.5 million line of credit from the Export-Import (EXIM) Bank of India, which was given to upgrade three regional hospitals. According to previous reports by this publication, the upgrade of the entire hospital will cost approximately US$6 million/ $1.2 billion and will see infrastructural projects taking place in different sections.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, had stated that the hospital would be fairly new when the upgrade is complete and more medical staff will be deployed. He has also recently donated two ventilators to the facility along with Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing kits to promote more testing within the region.

It was reported that the facility had a nonfunctioning operating theatre, which was a result of sloppy work done by the contractor, leaks were in the roof in several parts of the hospital and electrical works on the building were done in a poor manner.

Oudit has since highlighted that Pomeroon and Kabakaburi have been identified as the COVID-19 hotspots within the region and they are being actively monitored. He stated that a family of 17, in Hampton Court, tested positive for the disease and they have to quarantine.

To date, the region has recorded 122 confirmed cases of COVID-19.