Virtual women’s expo billed for Friday

Latest update November 26th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 26, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The fifth edition of the Women in Business Expo will be held virtually on Friday at the Guyana Pegasus Hotel.
Launched in 2016, this initiative originally started as a way of providing entrepreneurial opportunities for women in small businesses.
This event, which is hosted annually by the Sonia Noel Foundation for Creative Arts (SNFCA) in collaboration with the Women’s Association for Sustainable Development, was slated for March earlier this year, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it was postponed.
Commenting on this event, Ms. Sonia Noel noted that this virtual expo is going to build the confidence that people have lost, not only in themselves but their businesses during this challenging time. Ms. Noel added that she is looking forward to a powerful and meaningful celebration for women in small businesses.
