US$15 million Sure Stay Plus Hotel soon to be constructed

Latest update November 26th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 26, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Another project now joins the rest of the soon to be constructed hotels that have been announced in the past two weeks.
According to a press release by Arimu Investments, the company is now joining the plethora of foreign stakeholders, who are investing heavily in accommodation facilities in Guyana. The company noted that their shareholders are completely 100% Guyanese and of a family with numerous real estate investments. Arimu Investments would soon be constructing US$15 million (G$3B) Sure Stay Plus Hotel by Best Western, a well-known decorated and awarded franchise. The first of its kind franchise hotel would be built ideally in the center of the city of Georgetown. The hotel would span eight stories; it is set to house more than a 100 bedrooms; dining and restaurant facilities; executive bar and lounge; gym; executive taxi with valet parking; and a conference hall. The release further states that the hotel is expected to create 150 jobs during construction and 50 jobs during its operation. The project would begin in the first quarter of 2021.
