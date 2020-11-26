Two more persons die from COVID-19

Latest update November 26th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 26, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday announced that two more persons have succumbed due to the novel Coronavirus. Their deaths increased Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 149 deaths.
Dead are a 69-year-old man from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) and a 53-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). Both persons died while receiving treatment at a medical facility. Their deaths were not reflected in yesterday’s dashboard.
Meanwhile, the MOH also recorded 47 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 5,236.
The dashboard further states that eight persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 108 persons are in institutional isolation, 731 persons are in approved home isolation and 40 persons are in institutional quarantine.
To date 4,242 recoveries have been recorded and 28,542 persons have been tested for the virus nationally.
