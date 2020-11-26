Latest update November 26th, 2020 12:59 AM

Singh to lead Fisherman Masters in GSCL Inc / Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 4

Nov 26, 2020 Sports

Zameer Hassan

Kaieteur News – Pooran Singh will lead Fisherman Masters in the fourth edition of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc. / Prime Minister’s T20 cup which is set to commence tomorrow at several venues in Georgetown.
Fisherman Masters will open their campaign against Wellman Masters before taking on defending champions Regal Masters in the second round.
In an invited comment, Vice Captain Zameer Hassan said they are confident of making the top four, but will not take any team for granted. He stated they have a well balanced unit and his players are eager to showcase their skills. He has expressed gratitude to Payless Variety Store and Star Party Rentals for their support.
Fisherman Masters; Pooran Singh (C), Zameer Hassan (VC), Pooran Singh, Robert Mohan, Baldeo Persaud, Ramo Malone, Stanley Mohabir, Troy Ramsaywack, Jagdesh Persaud, Gopaul Deen and Keith Fraser.

Nov 26, 2020

