Resaul, Murray capture ITF/GTA Safe championship

Kaieteur News – On Monday evening at the Le Ressouvenir tennis court, Heimraj Resaul dominated Benjaton Osbourne 6/0, 6-1 to emerge champion of the International Tennis Federation (ITF)/ Guyana Tennis Association (GTA) sponsored Safe tournament.

The final night of action saw the newly appointed Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport; Charles Ramson Jr., in attendance as the curtain fell on the three-week extravaganza.

In the consolation final, Ronald Murray held his nerve to outlast Javed Khan in straight sets 6-4 & 6-2.

During brief remarks, Minister Ramson reiterated the call for tennis in Guyana to be competed at a high level and revealed that the game is now being categorised as a core sport. He also emphasised the government’s support to development of all sport in Guyana with better infrastructure and world standard training.

Cristy Campbell; Vice-President of the GTTA, expressed gratitude to Minister Ramson for his support and mentioned that he has become a household name to tennis already during his mere months in office.“Three weeks ago at the opening of the tournament, Minister mentioned that he has moved tennis into a core sport and I have received calls from sponsors expressing interest in tennis since that announcement. I also thank the ITF for sponsoring this tournament and I congratulate the gentlemen who have displayed a high level of competitive, albeit being displaced from training for many months due to the pandemic.

Our two coordinators Shelly Daly and Andre Lopes, who both worked tirelessly to run a smooth tournament, thank you. Congratulations to Heimraj for winning his first men’s title. I know you’ve toiled in the men’s category since you were about 12-years-old and I am happy to see your perseverance and hard-work pay off while balancing sport and academics.”

Campbell, during an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport, shared that the next GTA tournament will hit off in early next month.