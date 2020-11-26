Old Road Harbour Bridge entrance restricted to entitled persons only – Commander Watts

Kaieteur News – Region Three Commander for the Guyana Police Force, Errol Watts, has said that the special entrance to the Demerara Harbour Bridge is exclusively for the use of specially entitled persons in possession of priority access passes. He made this announcement at the launch of the Region Three National Road Safety week of activities that was held on Monday.

“We have said in the Police Force that the VVIP Entrance would not see the constables or sergeants going through there,” said Region Three’s Commander Errol Watts. The VVIP Entrance he was referring to is the La Grange ‘Old Road,’ the road that leads up to Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) on the West Bank Demerara.

Commander Watts stated that a proposal was submitted and now the Division is using the road as the official VVIP access. He added that they have created a transparent pass system, approved by the Commissioner of Police and the passes are issued.

He advised persons who are not entitled to use the ‘Old Road’ to use the official road to go across the DHB or use the River crossing – persons not compliant will be charged.

Kaieteur News had previously reported that vehicles with priority access and those who reside within La Grange Old and the Main road going east and then north to the police outpost at the Harbour Bridge could use the access road. To obtain one of these priorities access passes, strict requirements must be met which includes recommendations from the relevant authorities. Unauthorized use of the La Grange ‘Old Road’ has been a source of problems for commuters and police ranks, controlling traffic to the bridge.