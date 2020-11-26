Man abducts ex-lover’s baby at gunpoint

Kaieteur News – A man on Tuesday held his ex-lover, 19, at gunpoint at her home located at Tuschen Squatting Area, East Bank Essequibo (EBD) and abducted her one-day-old baby.

Fast action resulted in him being arrested within a short time and the baby rescued.

According to a police report, the suspect, identified as a resident of Herstelling, went to his ex-lover Jennifer Goberdan’s home around 20:45 hrs.

The man reportedly walked into the house and demanded she hand over the baby.

The woman refused and the man whipped a handgun and pointed it at her.

Goberdan told investigators that she became fearful and handed over the baby.

He grabbed the child and left.

The matter was reported to police and a short time later he was intercepted in a minibus at the Vreed-en-Hoop junction.

Ranks reported that a woman was also found with the man and was at the time holding the baby in her arms.

She, however, told detectives that she was only given the baby by the suspect just minutes before police stopped the bus.

Nevertheless police arrested them both, but released the woman sometime after while the man remains in custody. The baby was handed over to its mother. It is unclear from the report whether the child was the man’s own.