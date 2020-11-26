Linden couple robbed of millions in raw gold, jewellery and cash

Kaieteur News – A Linden couple was on Tuesday robbed of a quantity of raw gold, a gold band and cash by two males, one armed with a gun.

The victims were identified as a 47-year-old businesswoman and her husband, 40, a driver, both of Mabura, Linden.

According to the police, the incident took place about 23:00hrs, when the couple arrived home.

The report revealed that, the bandits attacked the couple. One of them pointed his firearm at the businesswoman and demanded that she handed over her belongings. During the process, he fired several shots in air.

They relieved the woman of a shoulder bag containing $3,400,000, raw gold valued $800,000 and a wedding band valued $80,000.

The bandits also ransacked the victim’s home before they escaped on a black motorcycle.

The victims later discovered that two smart phones and a GPS were missing from their home.

Later that day, ranks acting on information went to a location in Mabura, where they found a black XR motorcycle without number plates parked in a corner.

According to the police report, a male was seen in the area and in an effort to apprehend him, he discharged several rounds while running.

The man was subsequently arrested and was identified as a 30-year-old pork knocker of Wismar, Linden. The ranks then conducted a search on him and discovered $2,330,000, a digital scale, two cell phones and one .38 special revolver with 5 live rounds, in a black haversack, which he was carrying.

An investigation was launched and it was discovered that the motorcycle was stolen from 30-year-old plant operator of Buck Hill, Wismar Squatting Area who was robbed of the bike around 19:00hrs on Monday.

All efforts are being made to locate the second suspect.