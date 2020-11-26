Govt. receives recommendations from local content panel

Latest update November 26th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 26, 2020 News
Kaieteur News -Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, yesterday received the final report of recommendations from the local content advisory panel, which was appointed late August.
A Ministry release stated that the panel’s Chair and President of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA), Shyam Nokta handed over the report at the Ministry’s Duke Street office. Minister Bharrat commended the panel for its efforts.
Government said that the presentation was done in the presence of Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Joslyn McKenzie, and members of the Local Content Panel – Carl Greenidge, Carville Duncan, Anthony Paul, Kevin Ramnarine, Floyd Haynes and the Ministry’s Legal Officer, Sasha Rajkumar-Budhan. Some of these could only have provided a virtual presence at the time.
It is expected that the report will be handed to the President, who will provide guidance on the way forward.
“The report outlines several recommendations towards improvement of the country’s policies and legislation,” the Ministry’s Public Affairs officer, Stephon Gabriel said in a statement.
The panel was able to consult with 140 stakeholders, Government said. There were concerns among some in the private sector that previous drafts of the local content policy largely ignored their inputs.
Kaieteur News spoke briefly with Chair of the Private Sector Commission (PSC), Nicholas Deygoo-Boyer, on Tuesday. He said that he was satisfied – as a key point of contact with the private sector – that the panel has represented the concerns put forward to the advisory panel in a proper manner.
Nov 26, 2020Kaieteur News – On Monday evening at the Le Ressouvenir tennis court, Heimraj Resaul dominated Benjaton Osbourne 6/0, 6-1 to emerge champion of the International Tennis Federation (ITF)/ Guyana...
Nov 26, 2020
Nov 26, 2020
Nov 25, 2020
Nov 25, 2020
Nov 25, 2020
Kaieteur News – A person by the name of Everton Morris published a recent letter in the newspapers headlined; “GRA... more
Kaieteur News – The coronavirus deaths continue to mount. Yet, the government is not doing anything to slow down its... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Governments in Central America are calling for “Climate Justice” after the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]