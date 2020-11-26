Latest update November 26th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Govt. receives recommendations from local content panel

Nov 26, 2020 News

From Left: Sasha Rajkumar-Budhan, Carl Greenidge, Shyam Nokta, Minister Vickram Bharrat, Carville Duncan, Joslyn McKenzie – other panelists attended virtually.

Kaieteur News -Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, yesterday received the final report of recommendations from the local content advisory panel, which was appointed late August.
A Ministry release stated that the panel’s Chair and President of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA), Shyam Nokta handed over the report at the Ministry’s Duke Street office. Minister Bharrat commended the panel for its efforts.
Government said that the presentation was done in the presence of Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Joslyn McKenzie, and members of the Local Content Panel – Carl Greenidge, Carville Duncan, Anthony Paul, Kevin Ramnarine, Floyd Haynes and the Ministry’s Legal Officer, Sasha Rajkumar-Budhan. Some of these could only have provided a virtual presence at the time.
It is expected that the report will be handed to the President, who will provide guidance on the way forward.
“The report outlines several recommendations towards improvement of the country’s policies and legislation,” the Ministry’s Public Affairs officer, Stephon Gabriel said in a statement.
The panel was able to consult with 140 stakeholders, Government said. There were concerns among some in the private sector that previous drafts of the local content policy largely ignored their inputs.
Kaieteur News spoke briefly with Chair of the Private Sector Commission (PSC), Nicholas Deygoo-Boyer, on Tuesday. He said that he was satisfied – as a key point of contact with the private sector – that the panel has represented the concerns put forward to the advisory panel in a proper manner.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Resaul, Murray capture ITF/GTA Safe championship

Resaul, Murray capture ITF/GTA Safe championship

Nov 26, 2020

Kaieteur News – On Monday evening at the Le Ressouvenir tennis court, Heimraj Resaul dominated Benjaton Osbourne 6/0, 6-1 to emerge champion of the International Tennis Federation (ITF)/ Guyana...
Read More
Singh to lead Fisherman Masters in GSCL Inc / Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 4

Singh to lead Fisherman Masters in GSCL Inc /...

Nov 26, 2020

Everest CC awards High Commissioner Quinn with Life Membership

Everest CC awards High Commissioner Quinn with...

Nov 26, 2020

GCB/ Tropical Spring T20 O-40 Cricket Four teams advance in Demerara Zone

GCB/ Tropical Spring T20 O-40 Cricket Four teams...

Nov 25, 2020

Devon Ramnauth Development Youth Cricket League postponed

Devon Ramnauth Development Youth Cricket League...

Nov 25, 2020

GCI’s LBI facility will be International Standard High quality Floodlights already installed

GCI’s LBI facility will be International...

Nov 25, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]