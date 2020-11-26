Govt. receives recommendations from local content panel

Kaieteur News -Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, yesterday received the final report of recommendations from the local content advisory panel, which was appointed late August.

A Ministry release stated that the panel’s Chair and President of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA), Shyam Nokta handed over the report at the Ministry’s Duke Street office. Minister Bharrat commended the panel for its efforts.

Government said that the presentation was done in the presence of Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Joslyn McKenzie, and members of the Local Content Panel – Carl Greenidge, Carville Duncan, Anthony Paul, Kevin Ramnarine, Floyd Haynes and the Ministry’s Legal Officer, Sasha Rajkumar-Budhan. Some of these could only have provided a virtual presence at the time.

It is expected that the report will be handed to the President, who will provide guidance on the way forward.

“The report outlines several recommendations towards improvement of the country’s policies and legislation,” the Ministry’s Public Affairs officer, Stephon Gabriel said in a statement.

The panel was able to consult with 140 stakeholders, Government said. There were concerns among some in the private sector that previous drafts of the local content policy largely ignored their inputs.

Kaieteur News spoke briefly with Chair of the Private Sector Commission (PSC), Nicholas Deygoo-Boyer, on Tuesday. He said that he was satisfied – as a key point of contact with the private sector – that the panel has represented the concerns put forward to the advisory panel in a proper manner.