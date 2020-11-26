De government forget about de Ambassadors

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – When government change, all dem Ambassadors who are not career diplomats are supposed to submit dem resignations. Dat is de long-standing convention.

But deh had one man who nah know about dat. De man refuse to resign even though he was a political appointee. Dis was when de Hap-New+Hay-Eff-See did win in 2015.

De government change again and dem boys nah know if dem political appointees in the Foreign Service resign. Dem boys bin looking fuh see if dem Ambassador wah did get appoint by the Coal-a-Shun would resign when de PPP/C win.

Is nearly four months now since de new government in place and dem boys nah hearing nuttin about wah gan happen to dem ambassadors who are not career diplomats.

Dem boys bin remember dat just before the election, dem did have a shake-up in the Foreign Ministry and some ambassadors bin get move. But dem boys nah hear de new government appoint any replacement as yet. Dem appointing people leff right and center but like dem forget dem embassy overseas.

Is suh when yuh gat wan micromanager in de government. All de decision does leff pun one man shoulder and de country gat fuh wait until he ready before anything is done. So far is only one position full.

Imagine one of the most important missions in de world and it nah gat an ambassador. In the meantime, de government finding time fuh talk nuff about wah happening in de world. But dem nah gat time fuh appoint dem representatives wah gan let them know wah going on in de world.

Talk half and tell de government hurry up and mek dem appointments.