Kaieteur News – No leader should be given a pass, given the madness and corruptions that are going on with this oil of ours. Alison Redford, QC, is the first case in point.
The PPP contracted Canadian Alison Redford to review the US$9B Payara oil project, and do right by us. This was expected from a woman, who couldn’t do right in her own business. Her already tainted record is now worsened by disclosures that Exxon money contributed to her political coffers. This is how cozy and incestuous Exxon’s relationships are, and this is how Guyana gets raped. What could this so-called world class expert do for us that was clean and reliable? This is the garbage that PPP leaders dump on Guyanese, while telling us how lawfully and cleanly they are overseeing the nation’s oil.
The second instance is that of Baker Hughes, Inc. to be partnered with for onshore capacity development. Baker Hughes has compiled a record of bribery and corruption the world over. Now our leaders are about to greenlight the company to corrupt Guyanese, especially Custom Officers, by spreading its poison and getting its oil business done its usual way. These are the types of people, the Canadian Redford and the American company, Baker Hughes Inc., that PPP leaders welcome here. This is how corrupt leaders corrupt our oil oversight and corrupt our people.
Accommodating the tainted
Nov 26, 2020
