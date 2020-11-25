Woman injured in Soesdyke accident show signs of recovery

Kaieteur News – A 23-year-old woman, Aaliyah Norton, who was unconscious for two days, is now showing signs of recovery after the car in which she was travelling, was involved in an accident on Hillfoot Public Road, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Kaieteur News understands from a source of the Georgetown Public Hospital Cooperation (GPHC) that Norton is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) but she has regained consciousness and is showing signs of improvement.

According to the police report, the accident occurred at around 20:30hrs on Sunday.

While the police did not release the name of the driver of the motorcar, the driver is said to be a 23-year-old of Second Street, Sandville, Kuru Kururu.

Based on information received, the motorcar was proceeding west along the southern side of the road, when it was alleged by the 23-year-old driver that an unknown vehicle which was coming from the opposite direction – overtook another vehicle and ended up in his path.

Upon seeing this, the driver told police that he pulled south to avoid a collision when the right side back tyre “blew out”.

The driver reportedly lost control resulting in the vehicle toppling over and ended up off the road in a trench.

As a result, Norton who was seated in the back seat of the car received injuries to her head and was taken out of the vehicle in an unconscious state by the driver and public-spirited citizens. She was taken to the GPHC where she was seen and examined by a doctor and was later admitted as a patient in the ICU where her condition is listed as critical.

According to the report the driver is in custody assisting with the investigations.