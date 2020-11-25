Trio gets 11 and a half years each for killing of Beharry Group engineer

Kaieteur News – Three persons held for the murder of electrical engineer, Saleem Azeez Abdool, who was shot dead in front of his Prashad Nagar home in October 2014, have been sentenced to 11 and a half years each in jail.

The 23-year-old electrical engineer was gunned down about 30 feet from his Lot 33 Delhi Street, Prashad Nagar home by three gunmen during a robbery on October 19, 2014.

Abdool, a Beharry Group of Companies employee, was shot four times about his body after he was confronted by three men on bicycles who attempted to rob him as he was about to enter his premises.

Back then, the police had said that Abdool died on his way to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Yesterday, Glenroy Griffith called “Boyo” 27; Gerald Ward called “Grey Patch” 36; and Julian Mack called “Yazey” 39, were each sentenced to 11 and a half years after they pleaded guilty to the lesser crime of manslaughter before Justice Navindra Singh at the Georgetown High Court.

Prior to the sentencing, the Court heard the emotional victim impact statement of Abdool’s father. The man told the court in tears how the loss affected the family. He said that he is still dealing with the loss of his only son who was the first person in the family to go to the University of Guyana.

“His life was taken away by bandits…that he never had the chance to see his son get married or start a family,” the father told the court.

The statement followed submissions by lawyers appearing on behalf of the trio who asked for leniency.

However, Justice Singh, took into consideration the trio’s early guilty plea, sentenced them to serve 11 and half years each. He also ordered that the prison authorities deduct from the sentence the time the trio spent in pre-trial custody