Traffic lights to include sound signals for visually impaired

Latest update November 25th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 25, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The Government is taking steps to improve traffic lights at major intersections by implementing sound/acoustic signals to ensure safer road usage for persons who are visually impaired.
Minister of Public Works, Bishop Edghill, made this disclosure during the launch of National Road Safety Week 2020 on Monday.
Persons who are visually impaired, the Minister said, “are also users of the roadway, and they should not be taken advantage of nor should they be injured…We are working assiduously, especially at the major intersections to put in special sounds so that the visually impaired will know it’s time to cross on the pedestrian crossing.”
Some research and pricing of the technology to ensure delivery of this safety option have already begun.
Minister Edghill also said that theft of traffic light equipment has been a major challenge in the city.
“We have to look at ways and means of how we install these panels with a greater security mechanism to ensure that they can remain at all times so we can have these signals up and running,” he said.
The Ministry of Public Works will be partnering with the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana National Road Safety Council to ensure effective security for the improved traffic lights.
Additionally, Minister Edghill has conducted a major inspection of pavements in the main thoroughfares of Georgetown to ensure safer road usage. (DPI)
