Slack change is like condensed milk

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De government gat de people weh dem want dem. Deh gat de people running behind dem like junkie running behind a man fuh a $100. Is no different with de government. Dem gat de people running behind dem fuh a $25,000 COVID-relief and a $4,000 school uniform voucher which cannot even buy a proper sneakers.

School closed and dem sharing out uniform voucher. Dem might share de $15,000 school voucher fuh Christmas and call it bonus seeing dat we deh pum emergency Budget.

But is suh how de government want gat de people. It gan distract them from wah tekking place with de oil blocks. De people getting excited over money distribution while dem foreign company fetching away de oil wealth and some middle men become billionaire overnight.

De government operating like a professional pickpocket wah pick yuh wallet and then turn around and hand yuh some of yuh own money fuh spend. And dem gat you believing dat is dem money wah dem sharing to you.

De government sign away de country oil wealth and den turn around and give you back some slack change suh blindside yuh. And de slack change like condensed milk. It sweetening some people.

A man bin sing a song about everybody peeping. He did seh dem peeping even with helicopter. Well, Guyana move from de peeping to de flipping. Is sheer land flipping and oil-block flipping tekkin place. And all de time de slipping people getting flapping robbing.

Talk half and wait and see wah next thing gan flip!