Slack change is like condensed milk

Latest update November 25th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 25, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – De government gat de people weh dem want dem. Deh gat de people running behind dem like junkie running behind a man fuh a $100. Is no different with de government. Dem gat de people running behind dem fuh a $25,000 COVID-relief and a $4,000 school uniform voucher which cannot even buy a proper sneakers.
School closed and dem sharing out uniform voucher. Dem might share de $15,000 school voucher fuh Christmas and call it bonus seeing dat we deh pum emergency Budget.
But is suh how de government want gat de people. It gan distract them from wah tekking place with de oil blocks. De people getting excited over money distribution while dem foreign company fetching away de oil wealth and some middle men become billionaire overnight.
De government operating like a professional pickpocket wah pick yuh wallet and then turn around and hand yuh some of yuh own money fuh spend. And dem gat you believing dat is dem money wah dem sharing to you.
De government sign away de country oil wealth and den turn around and give you back some slack change suh blindside yuh. And de slack change like condensed milk. It sweetening some people.
A man bin sing a song about everybody peeping. He did seh dem peeping even with helicopter. Well, Guyana move from de peeping to de flipping. Is sheer land flipping and oil-block flipping tekkin place. And all de time de slipping people getting flapping robbing.
Talk half and wait and see wah next thing gan flip!
Nov 25, 2020No matches played in B’ce zone where W/B’ce & Jai Hind remain unbeaten By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Regal Masters, RP Construction and West Demerara Mavericks won their matches in the...
Nov 25, 2020
Nov 25, 2020
Nov 25, 2020
Nov 25, 2020
Nov 24, 2020
Kaieteur News – Dr. Ivelaw Griffith, the former Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University of Guyana, was two years my... more
Kaieteur News – The problems within our local prisons cannot be solved by the Prison Service. The Prison Service has... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Governments in Central America are calling for “Climate Justice” after the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]