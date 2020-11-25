Services of Lands and Survey head, Trevor Benn, terminated

Latest update November 25th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 25, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The contract of the Commissioner of the Guyana Lands and Survey Commission (GSLC), Trevor Benn, has been terminated following a 42-day leave-of-absence in September.
His termination will be effective from February 4th, 2021.
When Benn was sent on his immediate leave, he was asked to prepare a document of all matters pending or in progress for President Irfaan Ali.
In the letter that was penned by the Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Office of the President, Abena Moore, it had been requested that the GLSC commissioner prepare a handover/ takeover statement to be given to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) acting, Enriqe Monize.
Notably, shortly after the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) had assumed office in August, President Ali had stripped the Commissioner of critical powers vested to him.
This move, Attorney General (AG) Anil Nandlall, had said, was intended to prevent the Commission from further sanctioning the renting and granting of leases, licences and permission of occupancy of all government lands.
Following the publication of the Official Gazette limiting the powers of the commissioner, AG Nandlall had announced that the government will be conducting a review of all the leases, licences and permissions to occupy Public Lands granted by the Commission following the December 2, 2018 No Confidence Vote.
The AG argued that the APNU+AFC Government was reduced to a caretaker status following vote and hence was not authorized to issue documents related to land distribution.
The Coalition was accused of significant wrongdoings by the PPP/C while the country was under a caretaker mode, pending the outcome of elections.
