NY-bound Guyanese woman busted at CJIA with coke stashed in book, make-up

Nov 25, 2020 News

Arrested: Tommy Ann Bunbury.

Kaieteur News – Ranks from the Customs Anti-Narcotic Units (CANU), on Monday, busted a woman at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) with close to two kilograms of suspected cocaine.
The coke was found stashed in a book and makeup. She was held just before she boarded a New York flight.
The woman, Tommy Ann Bunbury, 42, a Suriname-based Guyanese, was scheduled to board a plane heading to the John F. Kennedy (JFK) airport that evening.The ranks, according to a CANU press release, searched her before she boarded the Eastern Airlines flight and found the illegal drug.
CANU stated that it was hidden in a book, her make-up, personal hygiene items and office stationeries.It was detailed that an officer was tasked with searching the woman’s suitcase and a handbag she was carrying at the time.

The suspected coke secreted in the book.

The items in which the suspected cocaine were found.

Inside her handbag, the suspected cocaine was discovered neatly concealed in her nail polish covers, a hardcover book, deodorants, mascara and permanent markers.
She was immediately detained and taken into custody.
Bunbury told investigators that she is a mother of seven children and is originally from Plaisance on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) but currently resides in Paramaribo, Suriname.
Bunbury further stated to the investigating ranks that she is a food vender and only returns to Guyana periodically to fulfill her immigration obligations.
CANU, in its press release, revealed that Bunbury had travelled from Suriname to Guyana on Saturday to board Monday’s flight to New York.

 

 

