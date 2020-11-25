Nearly $190M in COVID-19 cash grants distributed in Region 9

Latest update November 25th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 25, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The Government has successfully distributed COVID-19 relief cash grants totalling some $190M to households in the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region Nine), to cushion the economic burden of the pandemic.
Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, made this disclosure during a series of community engagements in the Amerindian villages of Region Nine.
Speaking with DPI, the Minister said: “The cash grant has served as an economic impetus. We have seen how the shops have become abuzz. We have seen how the stores of Lethem are [busy] with people. That is because resources have now come back to the Rupununi.”
Minister Dharamlall said the grant, which has been shared across the five districts of the Rupununi, is even more significant for the Region because it, “did not see any type of investment in the last five years of the last Government.”
Distribution is currently underway in Region Five, after which Region Four residents are set to benefit.
The cash grant was first announced by President Irfaan Ali in September. It numbered among a range of COVID-19 relief measures designed to stimulate economic growth, put Guyanese back to work and to remove the heavy tax burdens implemented by the previous administration.
Nov 25, 2020No matches played in B’ce zone where W/B’ce & Jai Hind remain unbeaten By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Regal Masters, RP Construction and West Demerara Mavericks won their matches in the...
Nov 25, 2020
Nov 25, 2020
Nov 25, 2020
Nov 25, 2020
Nov 24, 2020
Kaieteur News – Dr. Ivelaw Griffith, the former Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University of Guyana, was two years my... more
Kaieteur News – The problems within our local prisons cannot be solved by the Prison Service. The Prison Service has... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Governments in Central America are calling for “Climate Justice” after the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]