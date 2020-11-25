Metro donates 4,000 masks

Kaieteur News – Prime Minister Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips, who is performing the functions of President, yesterday afternoon received a donation of 4,000 face masks from Metro Office and Computer Supplies.

The masks were handed over to the PM, during a simple ceremony in the boardroom at his office.

The PM, who has been consistently calling for the public to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines, said that he was grateful to have received the donation from the company and will ensure that the masks are utilised by persons who are in need.

“We’re indeed grateful and we will ensure that the masks reach where they are needed. The people of Guyana will use these masks in our effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.”

Representative of Metro, Niande Mckenzie, said corporate social responsibility is among the company’s core values and they are happy to assist and to play a role in the fight against COVID-19.

“We donated these 4,000 masks to ensure that it reaches the length and breadth of Guyana to ensure that all Guyanese can benefit… we can never back down from corporate social responsibility. We ensure that in whatever way we can, whether it be donations monetarily or non-monetarily, that we continue to ramp up the fight of corporate social responsibility in every aspect of our business.” (Office of the Prime Minister)