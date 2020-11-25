Man dies after mishap with truck during EBD three-lane traffic

Latest update November 25th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 25, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – It appears as if a man was not aware that the three-lane traffic along the East Bank Demerara (EBD) Public Road was open on Monday morning.
He walked right into the path of a truck.
The fatal accident, according to police, took place around 07:10 hrs. along the eastern carriageway of the Agricola Public Road.
A video seen by this publication showed the man crossing the road from the western carriageway. He stood for a while on top of one of concrete medians looking towards the northern direction, waiting for the road to clear.
Without looking south, he decided to walk over quickly but ended up walking into his death. A truck, which was heading north using the western lane on the eastern carriageway, struck him down. It ran over parts of his body before coming to a halt.
The man lay motionless, sprawled and face down. He was subsequently picked up in unconscious state and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). He died around 07:30 hrs. yesterday. A police report stated that he was being treated for multiple head injuries, broken legs and internal bleeding.
His body is currently lying at the morgue waiting to be identified, while the truck driver has since been detained.
The three-lane system was implemented to assist with the constant traffic chaos along the East Bank public road during peak hours.
