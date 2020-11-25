GCB/ Tropical Spring T20 O-40 Cricket Four teams advance in Demerara Zone

No matches played in B’ce zone where W/B’ce & Jai Hind remain unbeaten

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Regal Masters, RP Construction and West Demerara Mavericks won their matches in the third round of the GCB/ Tropical Spring T20 O-40 Cricket league yesterday, while Sand Pippers got a Walk-over from KV Construction Masters who have withdrawn from the 16-team tournament which includes teams from Berbice and Essequibo.

At Everest, in overcast conditions with a slight drizzle for most of the game, Regal Masters defeated Bel Air Rubis Ultra Tec by four wickets.

The Bel Air Rubis Ultra Tec batsmen struggled to get the ball away on slow outfield caused by two days of torrential rain in the City before reaching 73-8 off their allotted 20 overs on a sluggish track before Regal Masters romped to victory by reaching 74-6 with 4.4 overs to spare.

Chandrika Jeenarine top scored with an unbeaten 16 with his only boundary coming off the final ball of the innings when he was drooped on the long-on boundary.

However, Dexter Jones 13 and Nirmadeo Sarwan 10, were the only other batsmen to reach double figures.

When Regal Masters began their chase, opener Anthony Ifill wasted a good start of 15 but 21 from Roy Persaud and 12 from Ejaz Mohammed was enough to see Regal Masters home despite two wickets from medium pacer Shawn Massiah.

As the sun came out in all its glory for the second game, KV Construction Masters, who has pulled out of the Competition after their washed out opening game Everest, conceded a walk over to Sand Pippers Masters after giving West Demerara a walk over at Enmore in the second round.

At Enmore, under overcast skies, West Demerara Mavericks beat West Demerara Masters by six runs in a game reduced to 17 overs due to a delayed start.

West Dem Mavericks made 106-4 with Lalta Suknanan, who stroked his way to an unbeaten 40 and opener Mahendra Balgobin, with 30, adding 39 for the second wicket before Balgobin was bowled.

In an exciting finish which went ‘down to the wire’ West Masters got to 100-4 off the last ball of the encounter as Elroy Fredericks 17 and Ramesh Thakur 32 shared in 26-run opening stand in an eventual losing cause despite an undefeated 25 from Khemraj Ramdeen.

In the afternoon game at the East Coast Demerara First-Class venue, Everest Masters lost to RP Construction by 10 runs.

RP Construction won the toss and elected to bat led by a 30-run opening stand from Remlall Jailall 27 and Vishal Persaud 10 and a third wicket partnership between Parmanand Dindyal unbeaten on 36 and Latchman Yadram 17, reached 110-6 when their overs expired.

Everest Masters, in reply made 100-9 when their 20 overs expired after Stanford T20 player Sahaid Mohammed 23 and former Essequibo Inter County player Sahadeo Hardaiow 18 had given their team a 32-run opening stand, but once Hardaiow was removed by Dindyal in the fifth over, only Basil Persaud 16 of the remaining batsmen reached double figures as Seemangal Yadram had 3-7 got support from Dindyal who captured 2-15.

No matches were played in the Berbice zone yesterday where Berbice teams West Berbice and Jai Hind Legends have played unbeaten so far, while the Essequibo Zone has not commenced as yet.

After a break today the fourth round of matches are scheduled for tomorrow.