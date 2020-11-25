Best friend granted bail as mom lays son to rest

15-year-old shot to head…

Kaieteur News – As a mother laid her 15-year-old son to rest, his best friend,16, who allegedly accidently shot him to head, is out on bail.

Police said yesterday that the juvenile accused of shooting Rockey Sawh, 15, has been released on $100,000, bail as investigations continue.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, family members and friends of Sawh said their final goodbyes as they attended his funeral service. Those who could not make it to service, expressed their condolences and paid tributes to him through Facebook posts filled with mixed emotions.

At the end of his funeral, his mother posted a childhood photo of Sawh with these words: “The bond that my son and I had was special. We were so close. The amount of pictures we have together. He was only 15. To see him like this yesterday, a coffin. Knowing that I won’t be able to see him anymore, hold him, hug him, kiss him or cook for him only makes this pain worse!!!”

She also called for answers to her questions surrounding his tragic demise.

“We want answers. This can’t go down so easily. We want them to come forward with the truth so I can get peace as a mother. I lost my son, my baby. He was my anchor and hope.”

She further stated that “anybody that reads his story are left with questions with how this happened. I’m his mom and I don’t have the answers and this pain in my stomach won’t leave because I buried my son with no answers.”

Sawh was shot to the head on Tuesday last during a sleep over at his friend’s house in Sandy Babb Street, Kitty.

According to police, it was accidental. Sawh’s friend found his dad’s licensed firearm and allegedly pointed it at his friend and accidently pulled the trigger. Sawh was struck and he fell to the ground.

He died the following day while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Sawh’s family, however, are still in dark with regards to what really transpired there that night.