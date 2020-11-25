Berbice records another COVID-19 death

Kaieteur News – Guyana has recorded 35 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total confirmed cases to 5,189 as of November 24, 2020.

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), the total number of deaths due to the virus stands at 147.

The latest fatality is that of an 87-year-old male from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) who died while receiving care at a medical facility.

Of the new cases recorded —Region 10 has 15 new cases; Region Six- 9 cases while Region Four has 8. Regions One, Three and Seven each has one.

Meanwhile, 36 persons are now in institutional quarantine; 72 in institutional isolation and 766 in home isolation.

Seven persons are currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while 4,204 persons have been recovered from the virus.