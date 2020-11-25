Latest update November 25th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Berbice records another COVID-19 death

Nov 25, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – Guyana has recorded 35 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total confirmed cases to 5,189 as of November 24, 2020.
According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), the total number of deaths due to the virus stands at 147.
The latest fatality is that of an 87-year-old male from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) who died while receiving care at a medical facility.
Of the new cases recorded —Region 10 has 15 new cases; Region Six- 9 cases while Region Four has 8. Regions One, Three and Seven each has one.
Meanwhile, 36 persons are now in institutional quarantine; 72 in institutional isolation and 766 in home isolation.
Seven persons are currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while 4,204 persons have been recovered from the virus.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

GCB/ Tropical Spring T20 O-40 Cricket Four teams advance in Demerara Zone

GCB/ Tropical Spring T20 O-40 Cricket Four teams advance in Demerara...

Nov 25, 2020

No matches played in B’ce zone where W/B’ce & Jai Hind remain unbeaten By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Regal Masters, RP Construction and West Demerara Mavericks won their matches in the...
Read More
Devon Ramnauth Development Youth Cricket League postponed

Devon Ramnauth Development Youth Cricket League...

Nov 25, 2020

GCI’s LBI facility will be International Standard High quality Floodlights already installed

GCI’s LBI facility will be International...

Nov 25, 2020

GMR&SC boss tells racers to get ready for January

GMR&SC boss tells racers to get ready for...

Nov 25, 2020

CWI to send inspection team to Bangladesh ahead of scheduled tour in January 2021

CWI to send inspection team to Bangladesh ahead...

Nov 25, 2020

RHTYSC launches 30th Anniversary Special Magazine

RHTYSC launches 30th Anniversary Special Magazine

Nov 24, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]