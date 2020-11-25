Anna Regina’s Deputy Mayor dies from COVID-19 complications

Latest update November 25th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 25, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Communities on the Essequibo coast, Region Two, are in deep shock and mourning, following the passing of Deputy Mayor of Anna Regina Town Council, Rudolph Williams.
He passed away yesterday afternoon due to COVID-19 related complications.
Based on reports reaching Kaieteur News, the Deputy Mayor, who resided at Hampton Court on the Essequibo Coast, succumbed sometime around 16:40 hrs. at the Georgetown Public Hospital.
The Deputy Mayor, 69, had attended a funeral in the Pomeroon, where he reportedly contracted COVID-19. After testing positive, he was admitted at the Suddie Public Hospital’s isolation unit. The Deputy Mayor was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital, after developing further complications.
Williams was elected as Deputy Mayor of the Anna Regina municipality following the Local Government Election in 2018.
There was an outpouring of messages at the news.
The Regional Executive Officer of Region Two, Devenand Ramdatt, said that Williams had made significant contributions in the field of education, primarily in Amerindian communities. “The passing of Mr. Rudolph Williams will be a tremendous loss to our region… we can be encouraged by his life and humility and selfless service.”
