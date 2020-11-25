Albion man charged yet again, busted with ganja

Latest update November 25th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 25, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A 39-year-old man was sentenced to three years imprisonment for possession of 20 grams of cannabis.
Khemraj Ramlall, unemployed, of Doctor Bush, Albion, Corentyne, Berbice was on Sunday November 22, arrested and charged on with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking – 20 grams of cannabis.
He appeared at the Albion Magistrates Court before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh, where he pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to 36 months in prison.
Based on reports, the police executed a search on Ramlall’s home and found the drugs. He had been previously charged with a similar offence and fined. There is also an ongoing matter with him before Magistrate Renita Singh.
