US issues new visa restrictions for wildlife and timber traffickers

Latest update November 24th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 24, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The United States of America had recently issued a first of its kind visa restriction on wildlife and timber traffickers.
Wildlife and timber trafficking are serious transnational organized crime activities that threaten national security, undermine economic prosperity, fuel corruption and spread disease, a US State Department press release said.
The press release stated that the new visa restriction, which relies on Section 212(a) (3)(c) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, is now in effect. The visa restriction would help disrupt the movements and business of transnational criminal organizations, making it harder for them to smuggle illegal wildlife and timber.
The Department of State would also impose restrictions on the immediate family of traffickers who are believed to be complicit or involved in wildlife and timber trafficking. With the implementation of this new tool, the release said, the US continues its leadership in strengthening law enforcement, countering corruption, combating organized crime, and protecting the world.
