Region Three Police launch National Road Safety Week with Church Service

Nov 24, 2020 News

(from right) Region Three Commander, Errol Watts and PRO of the Guyana Police Force, Royston Andries-Junor along with two Police ranks.

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) Region Three Division, yesterday held an Interfaith Church Service at the Leonora Police Station Recreation Hall to commence this year’s National Road Safety Week of activities.
This year’s Road Safety Week is observed under the theme “Stop speeding, Don’t Drink & Drive, Stay Alive.” In attendance were the Region Three Commander, Errol Watts; the Regional Chairman, Ishan Ayube; Regional Vice Chairman, Omesh Satyanand; the Public Relation Officer of the GPF, Royston Andries-Junor; officials from the West Demerara Road Safety Association; members of the GPF; and special invited guests.
The event saw a number of activities taking place namely: prayers from the different religious groups, scripture reading, special songs from ranks and a mini exhibition.
Opening the launch was the Officer in Command of Traffic, Inspector Eon Isaacs, who spoke of the several activities the department will be undertaking during the week. Inspector Isaacs explained that the traffic ranks will ensure that road users adhere to the rules and regulations that governs the usage of the roads. In addition to that, he stated that this year saw an increase of road accidents as compared to last year, noting that this year saw 227 accidents in the Region Three while last year saw 211. Plans to combat this traffic lawlessness included ranks educating all road users on the safe usage of the road by distributing fliers, pamphlets, hosting seminars for drivers and placing ads in both the print and electronic media. He added that the enhancement of road signs and markings will be done.
Meanwhile, also addressing the gathering was Commander Errol Watts who disclosed the importance of the Christmas patrol. He noted that throughout the region there are police booths set up to ensure the slow-down of traffic and to reduce the number of deaths on the roads and also to ensure that persons entering the region are protected.
In closing, he promised that the Division is going to police the region very effectively and efficiently, and the safety of the people is be guaranteed under his leadership.

