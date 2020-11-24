Sister kills abusive brother to protect sister-in-law

Kaieteur News – A woman, on Sunday, plunged a kitchen knife into her brother’s heart, killing him instantly, in a bid to protect her sister-in-law from his abuse.

Currently in police custody for murder is Lashena Morgow, 31, and dead is her brother, Alex Morgow, 20, both of Parika, East Bank Essequibo.

According to police Alex Morgow, a fisherman, was stabbed to death around 17:45 hrs. at his one flat wooden home. The police report detailed that the woman committed the act in retaliation to him beating his common-law wife, and that she was intoxicated when she committed the act.

Investigators reported that Morgow’s wife, Joyana Atkinson and his sister went to the Parika market earlier that day to do some shopping. On their way back they stopped at a friend’s house, where they began imbibing Guinness. They reportedly spent two hours there before heading home.

Upon their arrival, Morgow confronted his wife about a meal she had prepared for him. His wife said in an interview with Newsroom that Morgow asked “This is the rice you cook for me?” She responded with a question, “What happen to the rice?” Morgow then instructed her to “feel the rice” which she did.

According to Atkinson, the two began arguing over the rice which led to him pushing her to the ground. He then began beating her but his sister, who was intoxicated at the time, intervened and scolded him for his actions but he pushed her away too and reportedly told her to ‘stay out of his business.’ The woman allegedly headed to the kitchen, returned with a knife and stabbed him to region of the heart. The man then stumbled out of the house and collapsed to the ground.

An alarm was raised and police ranks were summoned to the scene. They arrested Lashena Morgow and recovered the suspected murder weapon in her handbag. The man’s body was removed and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where it was further examined by a doctor before it was sent to the morgue.

During the interview with Newsroom, Atkinson broke down in tears and said that she feels sorry for her sister-in-law’s actions and blamed it on the alcohol.