Man in prison wrongfully identified as escapee

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Prison Service (GPS), has wrongfully identified a man in Lusignan Prison as an escapee. That inmate was Mark Emmanuel who is on remand for armed robbery.

In its initial press release, GPS stated that he was among three inmates who escaped the holding bay on Saturday using a string of bed sheets to scale one of the fences.

On Sunday, the GPS sent out another release stating that it was two prisoners who had escaped and not three. Those two did not include Mark Emmanuel but rather murder-accused Phillip Jhogroo and Donald Baird. GPS has since apologized for the mistake. Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the two escapees can contact the nearest police station.